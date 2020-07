Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath house on N. Milton Ave for $1,000 - Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house on N. Milton Ave for $1,000 a month. First floor has hardwood flooring with spiral staircase leading to 3rd floor. New appliances in kitchen with back yard attached. Unfinished basement with full washer and dryer. Nice sized rooms on 3rd floor. This home won't last long. Call for a showing today!



Tenisha (443)540-1201

Tori (443)725-6204

www.baltezhomes.com



(RLNE5182292)