712 Gorsuch Ave 2

Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Recently Updated - Property Id: 138960
Two bedroom apartment that was just updated! Fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Two bathroom vanities, claw foot tub, period tiled bathroom, hard wood floors, and many other architectural elements. Large rear patio. Washer/Dryer on site. Close to Giant, YMCA, JHU and Charles Village shops.
Tenant pays for all utilities. Security deposit of one month's rent and credit and back ground checks required.
Available September 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138960p
Property Id 138960
No Dogs Allowed
