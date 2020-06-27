All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

712 Gorsuch Ave 2

712 Gorsuch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

712 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Recently Updated - Property Id: 138960

Two bedroom apartment that was just updated! Fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Two bathroom vanities, claw foot tub, period tiled bathroom, hard wood floors, and many other architectural elements. Large rear patio. Washer/Dryer on site. Close to Giant, YMCA, JHU and Charles Village shops.

Tenant pays for all utilities. Security deposit of one month's rent and credit and back ground checks required.

Available September 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138960p
Property Id 138960

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5035440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 have any available units?
712 Gorsuch Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 have?
Some of 712 Gorsuch Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Gorsuch Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Gorsuch Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
