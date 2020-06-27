712 Gorsuch Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Recently Updated - Property Id: 138960



Two bedroom apartment that was just updated! Fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Two bathroom vanities, claw foot tub, period tiled bathroom, hard wood floors, and many other architectural elements. Large rear patio. Washer/Dryer on site. Close to Giant, YMCA, JHU and Charles Village shops.



Tenant pays for all utilities. Security deposit of one month's rent and credit and back ground checks required.



Available September 1st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138960p

Property Id 138960



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5035440)