706 East 43rd Street

A very Quiet Neighborhood!!! This very spacious 4 beds/ 1.5 bath townhouse located on a very quiet street. The master bedroom is very spacious with natural lighting...the home is outfitted with newer floors and update fixtures.. There is a HUGE unfinished basement that offers additional storage space..You are walking distance to school and major shopping areas on E Cold Spring Lane. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.... Please call us today for a tour of this property at (240) 206 6044



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.