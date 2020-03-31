Rent Calculator
705 Richwood Ave
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
705 Richwood Ave
705 Richwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
705 Richwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Richnor Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Waiting on HAP signing date.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Richwood Ave have any available units?
705 Richwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 705 Richwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
705 Richwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Richwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 705 Richwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 705 Richwood Ave offer parking?
No, 705 Richwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 705 Richwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Richwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Richwood Ave have a pool?
No, 705 Richwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 705 Richwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 705 Richwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Richwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Richwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Richwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Richwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
