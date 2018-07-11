All apartments in Baltimore
7 N Milton Ave
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

7 N Milton Ave

7 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Share a 3 bedroom 3 bath home. One of the roommates. is a professor atUniversity of Baltimore. He has lived in the home for about 4 years Theother roommate is semi- retired she has lived in the home for about 3years. The home is pet friendly. Of course you will get a chance to meetthem before you move in.We just had new kitchen appliances installed lastmonthThe house is 11/2 blocks from Hopkins shuttle and 5 doors from PattersonPark. The space that is coming free is on the second floor, It is a largeroom with a big double door cedar closet and a huge private bath. We justredid the room and sanded and polyurethane the original hard wood floors.The house has everything, dish washer, washer & dryer, central A/C, and aparking pad. We just put new hardwood floors in the living room and diningroom last year. The house also has a parking pad in back. I am the landlordand am helping my tenant's find a replacement roommate. Patterson Park is great neighborhood. The park has an indoor ice skatingrink, tennis courts, fishing pond, free summer concerts, an Olympic sizeswimming pool lot of ethnic festivals, etc. . . Also the Baltimore Sports and Social Club has a lot of activities at the park.They organize teams for everything from kick ball, to flag football, as wellas softball and volleyball. If you are not familiar with the area you may wantto check out the Friends of Patterson Park and Baltimore Sports and Socialclub web sites

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

