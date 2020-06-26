All apartments in Baltimore
640 S.lakewood Ave
640 S.lakewood Ave

640 South Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in the heart of Canton. Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen is great for entertaining with corian countertops, large stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and den with lots of light.. Large bathroom with claw foot tub and shower. Downstairs is unfinished with 1/2 bathroom and great area for storage. Backyard is adorable and great for cookouts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 S.lakewood Ave have any available units?
640 S.lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 S.lakewood Ave have?
Some of 640 S.lakewood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 S.lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
640 S.lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 S.lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 640 S.lakewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 640 S.lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 640 S.lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 640 S.lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 S.lakewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 S.lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 640 S.lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 640 S.lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 640 S.lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 640 S.lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 S.lakewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
