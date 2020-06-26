640 S.lakewood Ave

Amenities

Lovely updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms in the heart of Canton. Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen is great for entertaining with corian countertops, large stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and den with lots of light.. Large bathroom with claw foot tub and shower. Downstairs is unfinished with 1/2 bathroom and great area for storage. Backyard is adorable and great for cookouts.