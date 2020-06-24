All apartments in Baltimore
638 WYETH STREET

638 Wyeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

638 Wyeth Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently remodeled, end-unit rowhouse located in the community of Washington Village/ Pigtown shows very well with updated kitchen and hardwood floors. Lower level great option for Master Suite with full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 WYETH STREET have any available units?
638 WYETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 638 WYETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
638 WYETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 WYETH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 638 WYETH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 638 WYETH STREET offer parking?
No, 638 WYETH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 638 WYETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 WYETH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 WYETH STREET have a pool?
No, 638 WYETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 638 WYETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 638 WYETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 638 WYETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 WYETH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 WYETH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 WYETH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
