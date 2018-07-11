6323 Brown Avenue

Amenities
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know exactly where you want to live! This spacious 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom Townhouse comes with a built in microwave, extra storage space in the shed and, is located in the heart of O'Donnell Heights. Call 410.342.2205 or, email Chris Kouimanis at ckouimanis@cantonmanagement.com to schedule your personal tour today!
• 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Townhouse
• 960 Sq. feet
• Off Street Parking
• Large Fenced Yard
• Central Air
• Full-Size Washer and Dryer
Welcome Home!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.