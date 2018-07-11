All apartments in Baltimore
6323 Brown Avenue
6323 Brown Avenue

6323 Brown Avenue
Location

6323 Brown Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Broening

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know exactly where you want to live! This spacious 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom Townhouse comes with a built in microwave, extra storage space in the shed and, is located in the heart of O'Donnell Heights. Call 410.342.2205 or, email Chris Kouimanis at ckouimanis@cantonmanagement.com to schedule your personal tour today!

• 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Townhouse
• 960 Sq. feet
• Off Street Parking
• Large Fenced Yard
• Central Air
• Full-Size Washer and Dryer

Welcome Home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 Brown Avenue have any available units?
6323 Brown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 Brown Avenue have?
Some of 6323 Brown Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 Brown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Brown Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Brown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 Brown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6323 Brown Avenue offer parking?
No, 6323 Brown Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6323 Brown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 Brown Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Brown Avenue have a pool?
No, 6323 Brown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6323 Brown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6323 Brown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Brown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6323 Brown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
