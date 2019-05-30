625 E CLEMENT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming, restored Federal Hill townhouse with water views! Exposed brick throughout with gleaming wood floors. Bright and spacious throughout with huge combo living/dining room. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Easily removable banister to make moving furniture upstairs as easy as possible. Master bedroom w/exposed brick & vaulted ceiling. Bright, unfinished, dry basement perfect for extra storage or workshop. Nice backyard with access to street (Harvey St.) makes for a convenient rear entryway into the mudroom adjacent to the kitchen. New washer/dryer to be installed in mudroom before occupancy. Old washer and dryer will be removed from basement. Potential for off street parking.