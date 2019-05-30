625 E CLEMENT STREET

Amenities
Charming, restored Federal Hill townhouse with water views! Exposed brick throughout with gleaming wood floors. Bright and spacious throughout with huge combo living/dining room. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Easily removable banister to make moving furniture upstairs as easy as possible. Master bedroom w/exposed brick & vaulted ceiling. Bright, unfinished, dry basement perfect for extra storage or workshop. Nice backyard with access to street (Harvey St.) makes for a convenient rear entryway into the mudroom adjacent to the kitchen. New washer/dryer to be installed in mudroom before occupancy. Old washer and dryer will be removed from basement. Potential for off street parking.