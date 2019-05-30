All apartments in Baltimore
625 E CLEMENT STREET
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

625 E CLEMENT STREET

625 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming, restored Federal Hill townhouse with water views! Exposed brick throughout with gleaming wood floors. Bright and spacious throughout with huge combo living/dining room. Large kitchen with stainless appliances. Easily removable banister to make moving furniture upstairs as easy as possible. Master bedroom w/exposed brick & vaulted ceiling. Bright, unfinished, dry basement perfect for extra storage or workshop. Nice backyard with access to street (Harvey St.) makes for a convenient rear entryway into the mudroom adjacent to the kitchen. New washer/dryer to be installed in mudroom before occupancy. Old washer and dryer will be removed from basement. Potential for off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E CLEMENT STREET have any available units?
625 E CLEMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E CLEMENT STREET have?
Some of 625 E CLEMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E CLEMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
625 E CLEMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E CLEMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 625 E CLEMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 625 E CLEMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 625 E CLEMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 625 E CLEMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 E CLEMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E CLEMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 625 E CLEMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 625 E CLEMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 625 E CLEMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E CLEMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 E CLEMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
