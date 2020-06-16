All apartments in Baltimore
620 ARCHER STREET
620 ARCHER STREET

620 Archer Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 Archer Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Completely renovated in 2017, this historic rowhome is charming on the outside and modern on the inside! Sandblasted hardwood floors, open kitchen and private spa-like area out back. Basement for storage and plenty of parking out front. A quick stroll to downtown, UM, Stadiums and more. Close to 95. This house comes with Smart Home automation such as voice/Wifi lighting and temperature controls, in-ceiling speakers on the first floor connected via Sonos wifi Amp acting as a voice control hub. This home is completely networked with cable and network/internet connections in every room, high-security Wifi access point already installed and USB outlets in every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 ARCHER STREET have any available units?
620 ARCHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 ARCHER STREET have?
Some of 620 ARCHER STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 ARCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
620 ARCHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 ARCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 620 ARCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 620 ARCHER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 620 ARCHER STREET offers parking.
Does 620 ARCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 ARCHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 ARCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 620 ARCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 620 ARCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 620 ARCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 620 ARCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 ARCHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
