620 ARCHER STREET

Amenities
Completely renovated in 2017, this historic rowhome is charming on the outside and modern on the inside! Sandblasted hardwood floors, open kitchen and private spa-like area out back. Basement for storage and plenty of parking out front. A quick stroll to downtown, UM, Stadiums and more. Close to 95. This house comes with Smart Home automation such as voice/Wifi lighting and temperature controls, in-ceiling speakers on the first floor connected via Sonos wifi Amp acting as a voice control hub. This home is completely networked with cable and network/internet connections in every room, high-security Wifi access point already installed and USB outlets in every room.