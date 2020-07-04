All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 31 2020

619 E 41st St 1

619 E 41st St · No Longer Available
Location

619 E 41st St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Pen Lucy!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Full unfinished basement for storage
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and public transportation for easy commute
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit
- Vouchers welcome

Available now!

(RLNE5416250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 E 41st St 1 have any available units?
619 E 41st St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 E 41st St 1 have?
Some of 619 E 41st St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 E 41st St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
619 E 41st St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 E 41st St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 E 41st St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 619 E 41st St 1 offer parking?
No, 619 E 41st St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 619 E 41st St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 E 41st St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 E 41st St 1 have a pool?
No, 619 E 41st St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 619 E 41st St 1 have accessible units?
No, 619 E 41st St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 E 41st St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 E 41st St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

