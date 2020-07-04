619 E 41st St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Pen Lucy!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Full unfinished basement for storage

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and public transportation for easy commute

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit

- Vouchers welcome



Available now!



(RLNE5416250)