Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

615 Mckewin Ave

615 Mckewin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

615 Mckewin Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
First Floor Apartment - Property Id: 177185

This is a newly renovated jewel located in the Waverly neighborhood in Baltimore City. You will have exclusive access to the fully furnished queen bedroom suite, work area and bathroom. There is a full size kitchen to use as you need.

We are currently accepting applicants for 3 months and longer for the right tenant. No pets, No smoking. Flexible credit score with double security deposit, in addition to first and last months rent. Contact Lewis today for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177185
Property Id 177185

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5383676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Mckewin Ave have any available units?
615 Mckewin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Mckewin Ave have?
Some of 615 Mckewin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Mckewin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
615 Mckewin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Mckewin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 615 Mckewin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 615 Mckewin Ave offer parking?
No, 615 Mckewin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 615 Mckewin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Mckewin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Mckewin Ave have a pool?
No, 615 Mckewin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 615 Mckewin Ave have accessible units?
No, 615 Mckewin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Mckewin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Mckewin Ave has units with dishwashers.

