Come See this Beautiful Renovated Move-In-Ready 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Sought after Washington Village with Finished Lower Level and Fenced in Backyard for your Cookouts and Entertaining! Beds are Included! Please adhere to recommended measures by state and national authorities for the safety of the buyers, sellers, service providers and agents during this Covid 19 crisis. Just Pack your Things and Move Right in! This will go Fast!