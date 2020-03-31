All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

613 Reservoir St

613 Reservoir Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 Reservoir Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
613 Reservoir St Available 08/14/19 Lovely 5bd/2.5ba Reservoir Hill w/ Amenities Galore! Available 8/14 - Lovely 5bd/2.5ba Reservoir Hill located near Mt Royal area! Hardwood floors throughout with gorgeous ornamental fireplace and mantels in the separate living room and separate dining room making for an awesome decorative touch! Updated kitchen includes dishwasher and disposal. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Updated Bathroom. High Ceilings. Alarm. Rear deck and large backyard which is perfect for entertaining! Impress your friends with the huge unfinished basement with an amazing wine cellar!!! Utilities not included in rent.

This wonderful home is available 8/14!

Super convenient to MICA, Loyola and JHU Homewood campus!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3766443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Reservoir St have any available units?
613 Reservoir St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Reservoir St have?
Some of 613 Reservoir St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Reservoir St currently offering any rent specials?
613 Reservoir St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Reservoir St pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Reservoir St is pet friendly.
Does 613 Reservoir St offer parking?
No, 613 Reservoir St does not offer parking.
Does 613 Reservoir St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Reservoir St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Reservoir St have a pool?
No, 613 Reservoir St does not have a pool.
Does 613 Reservoir St have accessible units?
No, 613 Reservoir St does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Reservoir St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Reservoir St has units with dishwashers.
