Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

613 Reservoir St Available 08/14/19 Lovely 5bd/2.5ba Reservoir Hill w/ Amenities Galore! Available 8/14 - Lovely 5bd/2.5ba Reservoir Hill located near Mt Royal area! Hardwood floors throughout with gorgeous ornamental fireplace and mantels in the separate living room and separate dining room making for an awesome decorative touch! Updated kitchen includes dishwasher and disposal. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Updated Bathroom. High Ceilings. Alarm. Rear deck and large backyard which is perfect for entertaining! Impress your friends with the huge unfinished basement with an amazing wine cellar!!! Utilities not included in rent.



This wonderful home is available 8/14!



Super convenient to MICA, Loyola and JHU Homewood campus!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



