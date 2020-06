Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated everything in this newly renovated unit with easy access to the Towson area and 83 to Baltimore City. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood with nice yard space and comfortable living space and bedrooms. Unit #2 is approximately 748 sq ft. This is an upstairs unit not the entire home. Washer and Dryer included along with a storage unit in the basement.