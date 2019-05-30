All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:29 PM

6108 Danville Avenue

6108 Danville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Danville Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Broening

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Looking for luxury and convenience with panoramic rooftop views in the city WITH a garage all below $2,000 a month? Look no further. This amazing townhome is available immediately for qualified applicants. All the amenities you'd expect plus more. Gorgeous flooring and updates with great entertainment space. COVID-19 safety showings in place. Serious inquiries only, please. 650 TransUnion, strong rental history or home ownership with no previous evictions, verifiable income and no more than one dog (under 50 pounds). Reach out to Wendy today- text/email is best. 443-417-5056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Danville Avenue have any available units?
6108 Danville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6108 Danville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Danville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Danville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Danville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Danville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Danville Avenue offers parking.
Does 6108 Danville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Danville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Danville Avenue have a pool?
No, 6108 Danville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Danville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6108 Danville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Danville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 Danville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 Danville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 Danville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

