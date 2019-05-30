6108 Danville Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Looking for luxury and convenience with panoramic rooftop views in the city WITH a garage all below $2,000 a month? Look no further. This amazing townhome is available immediately for qualified applicants. All the amenities you'd expect plus more. Gorgeous flooring and updates with great entertainment space. COVID-19 safety showings in place. Serious inquiries only, please. 650 TransUnion, strong rental history or home ownership with no previous evictions, verifiable income and no more than one dog (under 50 pounds). Reach out to Wendy today- text/email is best. 443-417-5056