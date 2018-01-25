All apartments in Baltimore
6107 PARKWAY
Last updated November 25 2019

6107 PARKWAY

6107 Parkway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6107 Parkway Dr, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1st fl apt with updated kit and bath and laundry area in the bsmt. Tenant pays 1/2 water bill monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 PARKWAY have any available units?
6107 PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6107 PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6107 PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6107 PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6107 PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6107 PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6107 PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
