607 S Glover St

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Available 09/14/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom renovated townhome centrally located to Fells Point, Patterson Park, and Canton! Stylish interior boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances and features a custom tile backsplash, modern cabinetry, and granite countertops! Bright upper level offers 2 large bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting and large closets along with a shared spa bath! Rear deck provides the perfect spot to relax or entertain with ease! Beautifully finished basement could be additional living, office, or storage space to suit your needs.



Just minutes from tons of local restaurants

2 minute walk to Patterson Park

4 minutes to Cantons ODonnell St Park

15 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown

10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5066547)