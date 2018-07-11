All apartments in Baltimore
607 S Glover St
607 S Glover St

607 South Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 09/14/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom renovated townhome centrally located to Fells Point, Patterson Park, and Canton! Stylish interior boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances and features a custom tile backsplash, modern cabinetry, and granite countertops! Bright upper level offers 2 large bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting and large closets along with a shared spa bath! Rear deck provides the perfect spot to relax or entertain with ease! Beautifully finished basement could be additional living, office, or storage space to suit your needs.

Just minutes from tons of local restaurants
2 minute walk to Patterson Park
4 minutes to Cantons ODonnell St Park
15 minutes to Inner Harbor/Downtown
10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5066547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 S Glover St have any available units?
607 S Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 S Glover St have?
Some of 607 S Glover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 S Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
607 S Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 S Glover St pet-friendly?
No, 607 S Glover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 607 S Glover St offer parking?
No, 607 S Glover St does not offer parking.
Does 607 S Glover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 S Glover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 S Glover St have a pool?
No, 607 S Glover St does not have a pool.
Does 607 S Glover St have accessible units?
No, 607 S Glover St does not have accessible units.
Does 607 S Glover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 S Glover St has units with dishwashers.
