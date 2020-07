Amenities

FOUR BEDROOM HOME IN HAMILTON - Beautiful large detached home offering four bedrooms and a full bath. There is a spacious finished basement for added living space. There is large eat in kitchen and a formal living area. Hardwood floors thru out. There is lovely deck just off the kitchen perfect for summer cook outs and a fence yard in the rear. Perfect for a growing family. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. Flexible May Move In Ask for details.



