6008 Cedonia Avenue/4 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Overlea - Huge 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Home in Overlea. Hardwood floors throughout the home. All rooms are large with tons of light. The kitchen has gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Fantastic backyard with porch swing, great for entertaining. Driveway can park several cars. Available NOW $1675.00 + Utilities.



(RLNE5439640)