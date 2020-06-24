6 N Bradford St

All apartments in Baltimore
Location

6 North Bradford Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Patterson Park - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome just across from Patterson Park! The main level boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a bonus breakfast room in the rear that leads to an enclosed yard. The upper level offers two ample bedrooms with a shared hall bath. The finished lower level provides a bonus room with a private bath as well as a separate laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Johns Hopkins with shuttle pickup around the corner. Easy access to downtown, Canton and I83.

1 pet under 20lbs considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4729221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

