6 N Bradford St

Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Patterson Park - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome just across from Patterson Park! The main level boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a bonus breakfast room in the rear that leads to an enclosed yard. The upper level offers two ample bedrooms with a shared hall bath. The finished lower level provides a bonus room with a private bath as well as a separate laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Johns Hopkins with shuttle pickup around the corner. Easy access to downtown, Canton and I83.



1 pet under 20lbs considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



