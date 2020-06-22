All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

5719 THE ALAMEDA

5719 the Alameda · No Longer Available
Location

5719 the Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home has it all, convenient location, fresh bright open and updated. Exterior features include a covered front and rear porch with a two car parking pad and a fenced rear yard. Interior offers a completely updated home with wood floors, updated kitchen, open space, finished basement and two full baths. Do not delay come see today, you will not be disappointed. Must use listing brokers application. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. Sorry no vouchers are being considered at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 THE ALAMEDA have any available units?
5719 THE ALAMEDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 THE ALAMEDA have?
Some of 5719 THE ALAMEDA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 THE ALAMEDA currently offering any rent specials?
5719 THE ALAMEDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 THE ALAMEDA pet-friendly?
No, 5719 THE ALAMEDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5719 THE ALAMEDA offer parking?
Yes, 5719 THE ALAMEDA offers parking.
Does 5719 THE ALAMEDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 THE ALAMEDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 THE ALAMEDA have a pool?
No, 5719 THE ALAMEDA does not have a pool.
Does 5719 THE ALAMEDA have accessible units?
No, 5719 THE ALAMEDA does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 THE ALAMEDA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5719 THE ALAMEDA has units with dishwashers.
