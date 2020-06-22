5719 THE ALAMEDA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has it all, convenient location, fresh bright open and updated. Exterior features include a covered front and rear porch with a two car parking pad and a fenced rear yard. Interior offers a completely updated home with wood floors, updated kitchen, open space, finished basement and two full baths. Do not delay come see today, you will not be disappointed. Must use listing brokers application. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. Sorry no vouchers are being considered at this time.