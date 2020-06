Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful renovated 2 bedrooms 1- bath. The apartment is in a quite location, only minutes from Belvedere Square. The unit features a fully renovated bath and the kitchen includes granite countertops, tile floors. Living and bedrooms feature beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Private washer/dryer combo in unit.



-A credit check required.

-Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

-No smoking.



Call, text or email to schedule a showing.