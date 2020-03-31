All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE

5615 Belle Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5615 Belle Vista Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE have any available units?
5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 BELLE VISTA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland