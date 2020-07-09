5602 Clearspring Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check this 4 bedroom rowhome that has been recently renovated located in Baltimore City! Gorgeous wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances, separate dining area, finished basement with 4th bedroom built into it and laundry area with full size washer and dryer. This unit also includes brand hew HVAC system and has a fenced in yard. Close to state parks, hospitals and so much more!



Call now and set an appointment.

*Vouchers Accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit