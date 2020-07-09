All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

5602 Clearspring Rd

5602 Clearspring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5602 Clearspring Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this 4 bedroom rowhome that has been recently renovated located in Baltimore City! Gorgeous wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with brand new appliances, separate dining area, finished basement with 4th bedroom built into it and laundry area with full size washer and dryer. This unit also includes brand hew HVAC system and has a fenced in yard. Close to state parks, hospitals and so much more!

Call now and set an appointment.
*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Clearspring Rd have any available units?
5602 Clearspring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Clearspring Rd have?
Some of 5602 Clearspring Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Clearspring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Clearspring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Clearspring Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5602 Clearspring Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5602 Clearspring Rd offer parking?
No, 5602 Clearspring Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5602 Clearspring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5602 Clearspring Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Clearspring Rd have a pool?
No, 5602 Clearspring Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Clearspring Rd have accessible units?
No, 5602 Clearspring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Clearspring Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 Clearspring Rd has units with dishwashers.

