5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY

5417 Springlake Way · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Springlake Way, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have any available units?
5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have?
Some of 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY offer parking?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have a pool?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY has units with dishwashers.
