Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY
5417 Springlake Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5417 Springlake Way, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have any available units?
5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have?
Some of 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY offer parking?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have a pool?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 SPRINGLAKE WAY has units with dishwashers.
