Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 541 MOSHER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
541 MOSHER STREET
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
541 MOSHER STREET
541 Mosher Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
541 Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 ba rowhome on a quiet block with a partially finished basement. W/D in unit. Hardwood floors on main floor. Galley stairwell and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have any available units?
541 MOSHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 541 MOSHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
541 MOSHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 MOSHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET offer parking?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have a pool?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland