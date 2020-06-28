All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 541 MOSHER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
541 MOSHER STREET
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:07 AM

541 MOSHER STREET

541 Mosher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

541 Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 ba rowhome on a quiet block with a partially finished basement. W/D in unit. Hardwood floors on main floor. Galley stairwell and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 MOSHER STREET have any available units?
541 MOSHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 541 MOSHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
541 MOSHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 MOSHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET offer parking?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have a pool?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 MOSHER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 MOSHER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland