Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

540 S. Paca Street

540 South Paca Street · No Longer Available
Location

540 South Paca Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home For Rent Near UMD Medical Campus - Property Id: 86932

Adorable 2-bedroom, 2- full bath plus den row home, on tree lined street in historic Ridgely's Delight. Features a rooftop deck, den, cozy backyard with gas grill and picnic table. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances and gas range. Hardwood floors throughout. Central heat and AC, smart thermostat and SimpliSafe alarm system. Walk to Camden Yards, UMMC, and the Inner Harbor. Two minute drive to 95 and 295.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86932
Property Id 86932

(RLNE4526692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 S. Paca Street have any available units?
540 S. Paca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 S. Paca Street have?
Some of 540 S. Paca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 S. Paca Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 S. Paca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 S. Paca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 S. Paca Street is pet friendly.
Does 540 S. Paca Street offer parking?
No, 540 S. Paca Street does not offer parking.
Does 540 S. Paca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 S. Paca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 S. Paca Street have a pool?
No, 540 S. Paca Street does not have a pool.
Does 540 S. Paca Street have accessible units?
No, 540 S. Paca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 S. Paca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 S. Paca Street has units with dishwashers.
