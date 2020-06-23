540 S. Paca Street

Amenities

Home For Rent Near UMD Medical Campus - Property Id: 86932



Adorable 2-bedroom, 2- full bath plus den row home, on tree lined street in historic Ridgely's Delight. Features a rooftop deck, den, cozy backyard with gas grill and picnic table. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances and gas range. Hardwood floors throughout. Central heat and AC, smart thermostat and SimpliSafe alarm system. Walk to Camden Yards, UMMC, and the Inner Harbor. Two minute drive to 95 and 295.

