3 bedroom, 2 full bath, parking pad, roofdeck, stainless steel/granite countertop kitchen, fully renovated Rowhome in Canton for rent. Situated with easy commute to 95 & 83, downtown and Hopkins, with short walk to Canton Square bars and restaurants, and Patterson Park. Feel free to call or text Matt at 443-745-3040 or email mwalton79@hotmail.com. Long term rental contracts preferred and Hopkins/MD residents welcomed. Utilities/water/cable not included. Available April 1st