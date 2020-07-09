All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

527 North Fremont Avenue

527 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

527 North Fremont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Heritage Crossing

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
GREAT LOCATION!!!. This is a spacious and private SINGLE BEDROOM WITHIN A HOUSE for rent, rooms are available on the upper level of the house. Suitable for College Students/ Single professional. Conveniently located close to John Hopkins, major roads, restaurants and shopping. This is a bedroom within a beautiful home that features a separate living and dining. There are shared common spaces to include kitchen and bathroom ALL UTILITIES are included! Internet is also included as a BONUS! Nice yard!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 North Fremont Avenue have any available units?
527 North Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 527 North Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
527 North Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 North Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 527 North Fremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 527 North Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 North Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 527 North Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 527 North Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 North Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 North Fremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

