All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 521 S Linwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
521 S Linwood Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

521 S Linwood Ave

521 South Linwood Avenue · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

521 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 S Linwood Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
521 S Linwood Ave Available 07/15/20 2 BR Townhome with Spacious, Finished Basement! Parking & Rooftop Deck! - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome nestled just a few blocks from Canton Square and steps from Patterson Park! Must-see interior boasts wood flooring and convenient ½ bath leading to a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen and access to a coveted rear parking pad! Spacious upper level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms each with their own private full bath offering modern fixtures and custom tile! Fully finished basement with natural light offers bonus living space, separate den - great for an office or home gym -, and an additional full bath! Enjoy sweeping panoramic views from a private rooftop deck perfect for entertaining!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S Linwood Ave have any available units?
521 S Linwood Ave has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 S Linwood Ave have?
Some of 521 S Linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
521 S Linwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 521 S Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 521 S Linwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 521 S Linwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 521 S Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 S Linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 521 S Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 521 S Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 521 S Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 S Linwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 521 S Linwood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity