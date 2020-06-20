Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance

521 S Linwood Ave Available 07/15/20 2 BR Townhome with Spacious, Finished Basement! Parking & Rooftop Deck! - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome nestled just a few blocks from Canton Square and steps from Patterson Park! Must-see interior boasts wood flooring and convenient ½ bath leading to a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen and access to a coveted rear parking pad! Spacious upper level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms each with their own private full bath offering modern fixtures and custom tile! Fully finished basement with natural light offers bonus living space, separate den - great for an office or home gym -, and an additional full bath! Enjoy sweeping panoramic views from a private rooftop deck perfect for entertaining!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



