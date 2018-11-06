517 S MILTON AVENUE

Amenities

Stunning, four-level, three-bedroom (plus lower level bonus room), Canton home with sophisticated updates throughout. Gorgeous modern central staircase. Large kitchen with oversized granite peninsula for additional seating and separate pantry. Spacious living and dining areas and a half bath off the main level hallway. Coffered ceilings, crown molding, tray ceilings and, whole house audio system make this home a stand out. Three full baths detailed with mosaic tile. Top floor owner~s suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity bath with soaking tub and a dual full body spray shower. Enjoy panoramic views of the city, harbor, and park from the two-tier roof-top deck. Entertain easily with the third-floor wet bar. Steps from the southern border of the amenity-rich, 137-acre green space of Patterson Park. Recent updates include brand new wood flooring throughout (2019), newly installed tile in the lower level (2019), fresh paint (2019), roof silver coat (2019) and newly replaced third level decking (2019).