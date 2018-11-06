All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

517 S MILTON AVENUE

517 South Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning, four-level, three-bedroom (plus lower level bonus room), Canton home with sophisticated updates throughout. Gorgeous modern central staircase. Large kitchen with oversized granite peninsula for additional seating and separate pantry. Spacious living and dining areas and a half bath off the main level hallway. Coffered ceilings, crown molding, tray ceilings and, whole house audio system make this home a stand out. Three full baths detailed with mosaic tile. Top floor owner~s suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity bath with soaking tub and a dual full body spray shower. Enjoy panoramic views of the city, harbor, and park from the two-tier roof-top deck. Entertain easily with the third-floor wet bar. Steps from the southern border of the amenity-rich, 137-acre green space of Patterson Park. Recent updates include brand new wood flooring throughout (2019), newly installed tile in the lower level (2019), fresh paint (2019), roof silver coat (2019) and newly replaced third level decking (2019).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 S MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
517 S MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 S MILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 517 S MILTON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 S MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
517 S MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 S MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 517 S MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 517 S MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 517 S MILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 517 S MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 S MILTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 S MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 517 S MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 517 S MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 517 S MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 517 S MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 S MILTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
