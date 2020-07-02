515 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The better of the Canton locations. More open space, more parking, more recreation, more conveniences. This is in the block below the park with easy access to everything. Neighborhood is rich in culture and traditions with those cool little neighborhood stores and bars. The wonderful Patterson Park has something for everyone from sports to quiet walks. The house is move-in condition with private back patio, deck from second floor and a ROOF-TOP deck too. Totally rehabbed in 2015 this property offers the CHAP credit. Beautiful new kitchen with granite counter tops, exposed brick in Living room, 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. You'll be proud to own this gorgeous home. Come see it for yourself.