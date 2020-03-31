All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 513 S Longwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
513 S Longwood Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

513 S Longwood Street

513 South Longwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

513 South Longwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Gwynns Falls

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 BR 1 BA Town home with finished basement near St. Agnes Hospital - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home located on the quiet side of Gwynn Falls. Spacious living room and dining room with hardwood flooring. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a den and the basement features a large den/living room with a separate utility room for the washer and dryer.

Easy access to public transportation and minutes away from St. Agnes Hospital and downtown Baltimore.

(RLNE5105927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 S Longwood Street have any available units?
513 S Longwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 513 S Longwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 S Longwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S Longwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 S Longwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 513 S Longwood Street offer parking?
No, 513 S Longwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 513 S Longwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 S Longwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S Longwood Street have a pool?
No, 513 S Longwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 S Longwood Street have accessible units?
No, 513 S Longwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 S Longwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 S Longwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 S Longwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 S Longwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland