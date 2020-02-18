Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5118 ARDMORE WAY
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5118 ARDMORE WAY
5118 Ardmore Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5118 Ardmore Way, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 ARDMORE WAY have any available units?
5118 ARDMORE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5118 ARDMORE WAY have?
Some of 5118 ARDMORE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5118 ARDMORE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5118 ARDMORE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 ARDMORE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5118 ARDMORE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5118 ARDMORE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5118 ARDMORE WAY offers parking.
Does 5118 ARDMORE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 ARDMORE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 ARDMORE WAY have a pool?
No, 5118 ARDMORE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5118 ARDMORE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5118 ARDMORE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 ARDMORE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 ARDMORE WAY has units with dishwashers.
