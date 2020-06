Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

1 bdrm apt additional space in finished basement. The home has hardwood flooring , granite countertops, and basement walkout. A washer & dryer is on the premises . All utilities is payed by the tenant $150 utility credit each month is included in rent amount. The difference will be billed to the tenant.