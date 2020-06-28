507 Newkirk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system carport on-site laundry parking

This beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms single family home features beautiful dark walnut floors throughout and open floor layout. Welcome to renting in the modern era, as this home features an alarm system, brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator,Gas cook-top,convection oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, laundry room with full size washer/dryer) and a parking pad to alleviate the headache of City parking. All 3 bathrooms feature Bluetooth LED lights and speakers allowing for you to sync music directly from your phone for an even more relaxing experience. That's not all, control your heating and air conditioning unit from your phone from any remote experience as this property features a wireless Nest thermostat which will make your home more energy efficient. Each bedroom has a customized closet offering the maximum storage space conceivable.



This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!