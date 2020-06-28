All apartments in Baltimore
507 Newkirk Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

507 Newkirk Street

507 South Newkirk Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

507 South Newkirk Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms single family home features beautiful dark walnut floors throughout and open floor layout. Welcome to renting in the modern era, as this home features an alarm system, brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator,Gas cook-top,convection oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, laundry room with full size washer/dryer) and a parking pad to alleviate the headache of City parking. All 3 bathrooms feature Bluetooth LED lights and speakers allowing for you to sync music directly from your phone for an even more relaxing experience. That's not all, control your heating and air conditioning unit from your phone from any remote experience as this property features a wireless Nest thermostat which will make your home more energy efficient. Each bedroom has a customized closet offering the maximum storage space conceivable.

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Newkirk Street have any available units?
507 Newkirk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Newkirk Street have?
Some of 507 Newkirk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Newkirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 Newkirk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Newkirk Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 Newkirk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 507 Newkirk Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 Newkirk Street offers parking.
Does 507 Newkirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Newkirk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Newkirk Street have a pool?
No, 507 Newkirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 Newkirk Street have accessible units?
No, 507 Newkirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Newkirk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Newkirk Street has units with dishwashers.
