505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wow! Ready to move in, newly renovated, beautiful townhouse, in super convenient location - close to Johns Hopkins and steps away from Patterson Park and all neighborhood amenities. Gourmet kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, laminate wood floors across most of the living spaces, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Features one bedroom and a full bath on main level! Main level bedroom may potentially be used as Dining room. Energy efficient gas range/ oven, Central heat and AC. Unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage, and laundry area with washer-dryer hookups. Schedule your showing today!