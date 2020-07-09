All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

505 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Ready to move in, newly renovated, beautiful townhouse, in super convenient location - close to Johns Hopkins and steps away from Patterson Park and all neighborhood amenities. Gourmet kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, laminate wood floors across most of the living spaces, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Features one bedroom and a full bath on main level! Main level bedroom may potentially be used as Dining room. Energy efficient gas range/ oven, Central heat and AC. Unfinished basement offers plenty of space for storage, and laundry area with washer-dryer hookups. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland