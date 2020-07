Amenities

air conditioning bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Semi-Detached home located in Carrollton Ridge with central air. Rowhome has three bedrooms and one full bath on the upper level. Main level includes living room, a half bath and a spacious eat in kitchen. Enjoy barbecuing or relaxing on a nice day in the fenced in backyard. Close proximity to Carroll Park and Downtown Baltimore.