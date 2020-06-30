All apartments in Baltimore
5 W. West Street - 1

5 West West Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 West West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Off-Street Parking! This two bedroom two full bath is perfectly located in the heart of Fed Hill. This home has so many upgrades and amenities including: off-street parking, a roof top deck, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Pet-friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. Available for April 1st move-in!
Off-Street Parking for two vehicles! This two bedroom two full bath is perfectly located in the heart of Fed Hill. This home has so many upgrades and amenities including: off-street parking, a roof top deck, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Pet-friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. Available for April 1st move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 W. West Street - 1 have any available units?
5 W. West Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 W. West Street - 1 have?
Some of 5 W. West Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 W. West Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5 W. West Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 W. West Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 W. West Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5 W. West Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5 W. West Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 5 W. West Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 W. West Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 W. West Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 5 W. West Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5 W. West Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5 W. West Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 W. West Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 W. West Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

