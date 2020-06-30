5 W. West Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Off-Street Parking! This two bedroom two full bath is perfectly located in the heart of Fed Hill. This home has so many upgrades and amenities including: off-street parking, a roof top deck, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Pet-friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. Available for April 1st move-in!

