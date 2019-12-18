4911 Anntana Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming rehabbed house with refinished hardwood floors in the living room. New Eat in kitchen with all new appliances and cabinets. Off the kitchen is a 3 seasons porch. Lots of windows with natural sunlight streaming through. 2 Good size bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with new carpeting. Unfinished basement for storage only. New washer/dryer as well. New CAC. Large fenced in yard.