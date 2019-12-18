All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

4911 Anntana Ave

4911 Anntana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Anntana Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Charming rehabbed house with refinished hardwood floors in the living room. New Eat in kitchen with all new appliances and cabinets. Off the kitchen is a 3 seasons porch. Lots of windows with natural sunlight streaming through. 2 Good size bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with new carpeting. Unfinished basement for storage only. New washer/dryer as well. New CAC. Large fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4911 Anntana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Some of 4911 Anntana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
4911 Anntana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4911 Anntana Ave is not pet friendly.
No, 4911 Anntana Ave does not offer parking.
Yes, 4911 Anntana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 4911 Anntana Ave does not have a pool.
No, 4911 Anntana Ave does not have accessible units.
No, 4911 Anntana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
