Charming rehabbed house with refinished hardwood floors in the living room. New Eat in kitchen with all new appliances and cabinets. Off the kitchen is a 3 seasons porch. Lots of windows with natural sunlight streaming through. 2 Good size bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with new carpeting. Unfinished basement for storage only. New washer/dryer as well. New CAC. Large fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4911 Anntana Ave have any available units?
4911 Anntana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Anntana Ave have?
Some of 4911 Anntana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Anntana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Anntana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.