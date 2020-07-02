All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

4709 CHARLTON AVENUE

4709 Charlton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Charlton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious and inviting porch front cape-code, a mix of historic features and contemporary finishes. The property welcomes you with an open floor plan; spacious living room leading into a dining area and a gourmet brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. Main floor also features a large master suite with custom closets, spa-like bathroom and a walk-out to a wrap-around deck. Second floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom. Finished lower level is an awesome den or a family room. The yard is private and spacious area for family activities and cookouts. Write an offer today and move in for the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE have any available units?
4709 CHARLTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE have?
Some of 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4709 CHARLTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 CHARLTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

