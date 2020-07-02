4709 CHARLTON AVENUE

Amenities

Spacious and inviting porch front cape-code, a mix of historic features and contemporary finishes. The property welcomes you with an open floor plan; spacious living room leading into a dining area and a gourmet brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. Main floor also features a large master suite with custom closets, spa-like bathroom and a walk-out to a wrap-around deck. Second floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom. Finished lower level is an awesome den or a family room. The yard is private and spacious area for family activities and cookouts. Write an offer today and move in for the holidays.