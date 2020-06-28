All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4617 Dillon Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4617 Dillon Pl
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

4617 Dillon Pl

4617 Dillon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4617 Dillon Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedroom ~ Canton/Greektown - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Canton/Greektown boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. The fully-equipped kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast bar. The second level provides 2 spacious bedrooms, each with a full bath. The top floor features a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet as well as a bonus loft area that leads to a rooftop deck. Attached garage and parking pad plus a washer/dryer for added convenience.

Dogs under 65lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5198281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Dillon Pl have any available units?
4617 Dillon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Dillon Pl have?
Some of 4617 Dillon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Dillon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Dillon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Dillon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 Dillon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4617 Dillon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Dillon Pl offers parking.
Does 4617 Dillon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4617 Dillon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Dillon Pl have a pool?
No, 4617 Dillon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Dillon Pl have accessible units?
No, 4617 Dillon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Dillon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 Dillon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland