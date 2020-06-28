4617 Dillon Pl

Amenities
Fantastic 3 Bedroom ~ Canton/Greektown - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in Canton/Greektown boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. The fully-equipped kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast bar. The second level provides 2 spacious bedrooms, each with a full bath. The top floor features a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet as well as a bonus loft area that leads to a rooftop deck. Attached garage and parking pad plus a washer/dryer for added convenience.
Dogs under 65lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5198281)