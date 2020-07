Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Updated - **Rent to Buy**

BAD CREDIT OK - YOUR INCOME IS YOUR APPROVAL!

PERFECT for those who want to own a house but need to get their credit in shape! You'll have time to work on your credit while already living in the house! You must have adequate income and a $3500 down payment.



(RLNE5879381)