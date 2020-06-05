Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4502 Lasalle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4502 Lasalle Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4502 Lasalle Ave
4502 Lasalle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4502 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Single Family Home in Frankford
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Driveway
-Large Yard
-Close to Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5061475)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave have any available units?
4502 Lasalle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4502 Lasalle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Lasalle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Lasalle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave offer parking?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave have a pool?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave have accessible units?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Lasalle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 Lasalle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland