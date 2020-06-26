All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

438 E 22nd Street

438 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

438 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
438 E 22nd Street- Old Goucher 6 Bedroom Townhome - This beautifully renovated three story, six bedroom home in Old Goucher features a gorgeous open living room with two floor to ceiling windows, a formal dining room, a half bath, and an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stove, full size refrigerator, built-in microwave, and access to the rear yard on the first floor. Also large one car garage with auto door. The lower level is fully finished with a private bedroom, an extra storage room, a full bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups. On the second floor you'll find three spacious bedrooms, the second full bath, and a washer/dryer. The top floor features two more bedrooms, one with a luxurious walk-in closet, and the property's third full bath. Replacement hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining room, and hallways; brand new carpeting in all of the bedrooms. Tenants pay all utilities.

Pets accepted with additional deposits and vet paperwork required,

(RLNE2360641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 E 22nd Street have any available units?
438 E 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 E 22nd Street have?
Some of 438 E 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 E 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
438 E 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 E 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 E 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 438 E 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 438 E 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 438 E 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 E 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 E 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 438 E 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 438 E 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 438 E 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 438 E 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 E 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
