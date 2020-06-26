Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

438 E 22nd Street- Old Goucher 6 Bedroom Townhome - This beautifully renovated three story, six bedroom home in Old Goucher features a gorgeous open living room with two floor to ceiling windows, a formal dining room, a half bath, and an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stove, full size refrigerator, built-in microwave, and access to the rear yard on the first floor. Also large one car garage with auto door. The lower level is fully finished with a private bedroom, an extra storage room, a full bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups. On the second floor you'll find three spacious bedrooms, the second full bath, and a washer/dryer. The top floor features two more bedrooms, one with a luxurious walk-in closet, and the property's third full bath. Replacement hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining room, and hallways; brand new carpeting in all of the bedrooms. Tenants pay all utilities.



Pets accepted with additional deposits and vet paperwork required,



(RLNE2360641)