433 N Luzerne Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule and come see this new listing to hit the market!!! Here we have a 3 bed 3 bath town home located in Patterson Parkjust moments from the heart of Baltimore City. This home is located on a quiet street, with plenty of street parking. As you enter the beautiful dark hard wood floors greet your entrance into the living room with two large windows for plenty of natural light. The beautiful brick wall going up to the second level. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A large balcony for those great fall evenings on both the main and 2nd floor and a fenced in yard for privacy. From the kitchen going downstairs the finished basement has a large bedroom and full bathroom with access to the private rear yard. Quick and easy access to i-95 and i-895 as well as i-83. Schedule your showing today and see how great this house really is.