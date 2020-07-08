All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
433 N Luzerne Ave
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:12 AM

433 N Luzerne Ave

433 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location

433 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
McElderry Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule and come see this new listing to hit the market!!! Here we have a 3 bed 3 bath town home located in Patterson Parkjust moments from the heart of Baltimore City. This home is located on a quiet street, with plenty of street parking. As you enter the beautiful dark hard wood floors greet your entrance into the living room with two large windows for plenty of natural light. The beautiful brick wall going up to the second level. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A large balcony for those great fall evenings on both the main and 2nd floor and a fenced in yard for privacy. From the kitchen going downstairs the finished basement has a large bedroom and full bathroom with access to the private rear yard. Quick and easy access to i-95 and i-895 as well as i-83. Schedule your showing today and see how great this house really is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 N Luzerne Ave have any available units?
433 N Luzerne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 N Luzerne Ave have?
Some of 433 N Luzerne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 N Luzerne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 N Luzerne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 N Luzerne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 N Luzerne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 433 N Luzerne Ave offer parking?
No, 433 N Luzerne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 433 N Luzerne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 N Luzerne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 N Luzerne Ave have a pool?
No, 433 N Luzerne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 433 N Luzerne Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 N Luzerne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 N Luzerne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 N Luzerne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

