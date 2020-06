Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely renovated, clean lower level 1BR/1BA (shower only)unit. Unit includes new microwave and room size refrigerator. The 1st floor level kitchen is a shared space with the owner with the exception of the 1st floor refrigerator. Gas and electric is included in the monthly rent, tenant to pay a portion of the water bill. Front entrance is shared with the owner. Private entrance at the rear of the property. Credit Check and Steady Employment is required. A Background Check will be done.