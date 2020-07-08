All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 426 E CLEMENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
426 E CLEMENT STREET
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

426 E CLEMENT STREET

426 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

426 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Perfect location in the heart of Federal Hill. Renovated, semi-furnished home w/ finished basement studio, laundry room & unfinished storage. CAC, washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Ring security system & Ring camera doorbell. Rooftop deck newly refinished with 360 view of Fed Hill. Newly renovated backyard with privacy fence. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and parks. tenant responsible for Utilities (Gas, electric, and water). Also available as unfurnished. Good credit, references and security deposit required. Pets on a case by case basis. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E CLEMENT STREET have any available units?
426 E CLEMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E CLEMENT STREET have?
Some of 426 E CLEMENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E CLEMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
426 E CLEMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E CLEMENT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 E CLEMENT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 426 E CLEMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 426 E CLEMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 426 E CLEMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 E CLEMENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E CLEMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 426 E CLEMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 426 E CLEMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 426 E CLEMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E CLEMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 E CLEMENT STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland