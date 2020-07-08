426 E CLEMENT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Perfect location in the heart of Federal Hill. Renovated, semi-furnished home w/ finished basement studio, laundry room & unfinished storage. CAC, washer/dryer, hardwood floors throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Ring security system & Ring camera doorbell. Rooftop deck newly refinished with 360 view of Fed Hill. Newly renovated backyard with privacy fence. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and parks. tenant responsible for Utilities (Gas, electric, and water). Also available as unfurnished. Good credit, references and security deposit required. Pets on a case by case basis. Available for immediate occupancy.