4203 Doris Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

4203 Doris Ave

4203 Doris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Doris Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with finished basement available! This spacious property features; 3 spacious bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace, dining room, a kitchen with beautiful wooden cabinets, finished basement and a full bath. New carpet and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Relax on the front or back porches. Front yard and fenced back yard for the kids or pets to enjoy. Also included is a storage shed in the back yard. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Doris Ave have any available units?
4203 Doris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Doris Ave have?
Some of 4203 Doris Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Doris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Doris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Doris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Doris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Doris Ave offer parking?
No, 4203 Doris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4203 Doris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Doris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Doris Ave have a pool?
No, 4203 Doris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Doris Ave have accessible units?
No, 4203 Doris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Doris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Doris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

